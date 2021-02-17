“
The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Bekaert, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, Propex, Sika, Hunan Sunshine, Junwei Metal Fiber, Owens Corning, Harex, Huierjie, Fibercon, GCP Applied Technologies, Taian Tongban Fiber, Fabpro Polymers, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye, Bautech, ABC Polymer Industries, EPC, FORTA
Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Concrete Fiber
Synthetic Concrete Fiber
Glass Concrete Fiber
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Flooring
Bridge & Road
Residential & commercial Building
Others
The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Overview
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Scope
1.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Steel Concrete Fiber
1.2.3 Synthetic Concrete Fiber
1.2.4 Glass Concrete Fiber
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Industrial Flooring
1.3.3 Bridge & Road
1.3.4 Residential & commercial Building
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) as of 2020)
3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Business
12.1 Bekaert
12.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bekaert Business Overview
12.1.3 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.1.5 Bekaert Recent Development
12.2 Euclid Chemical
12.2.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Euclid Chemical Business Overview
12.2.3 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.2.5 Euclid Chemical Recent Development
12.3 Nycon
12.3.1 Nycon Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nycon Business Overview
12.3.3 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.3.5 Nycon Recent Development
12.4 Propex
12.4.1 Propex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Propex Business Overview
12.4.3 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.4.5 Propex Recent Development
12.5 Sika
12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sika Business Overview
12.5.3 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.5.5 Sika Recent Development
12.6 Hunan Sunshine
12.6.1 Hunan Sunshine Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hunan Sunshine Business Overview
12.6.3 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.6.5 Hunan Sunshine Recent Development
12.7 Junwei Metal Fiber
12.7.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Corporation Information
12.7.2 Junwei Metal Fiber Business Overview
12.7.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.7.5 Junwei Metal Fiber Recent Development
12.8 Owens Corning
12.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.8.2 Owens Corning Business Overview
12.8.3 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.9 Harex
12.9.1 Harex Corporation Information
12.9.2 Harex Business Overview
12.9.3 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.9.5 Harex Recent Development
12.10 Huierjie
12.10.1 Huierjie Corporation Information
12.10.2 Huierjie Business Overview
12.10.3 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.10.5 Huierjie Recent Development
12.11 Fibercon
12.11.1 Fibercon Corporation Information
12.11.2 Fibercon Business Overview
12.11.3 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.11.5 Fibercon Recent Development
12.12 GCP Applied Technologies
12.12.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information
12.12.2 GCP Applied Technologies Business Overview
12.12.3 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.12.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development
12.13 Taian Tongban Fiber
12.13.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Corporation Information
12.13.2 Taian Tongban Fiber Business Overview
12.13.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.13.5 Taian Tongban Fiber Recent Development
12.14 Fabpro Polymers
12.14.1 Fabpro Polymers Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fabpro Polymers Business Overview
12.14.3 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.14.5 Fabpro Polymers Recent Development
12.15 Wuhan Xintu
12.15.1 Wuhan Xintu Corporation Information
12.15.2 Wuhan Xintu Business Overview
12.15.3 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.15.5 Wuhan Xintu Recent Development
12.16 Ganzhou Daye
12.16.1 Ganzhou Daye Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ganzhou Daye Business Overview
12.16.3 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.16.5 Ganzhou Daye Recent Development
12.17 Bautech
12.17.1 Bautech Corporation Information
12.17.2 Bautech Business Overview
12.17.3 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.17.5 Bautech Recent Development
12.18 ABC Polymer Industries
12.18.1 ABC Polymer Industries Corporation Information
12.18.2 ABC Polymer Industries Business Overview
12.18.3 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.18.5 ABC Polymer Industries Recent Development
12.19 EPC
12.19.1 EPC Corporation Information
12.19.2 EPC Business Overview
12.19.3 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.19.5 EPC Recent Development
12.20 FORTA
12.20.1 FORTA Corporation Information
12.20.2 FORTA Business Overview
12.20.3 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered
12.20.5 FORTA Recent Development
13 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)
13.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Distributors List
14.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Trends
15.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Drivers
15.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Challenges
15.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
”