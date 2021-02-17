“

The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bekaert, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, Propex, Sika, Hunan Sunshine, Junwei Metal Fiber, Owens Corning, Harex, Huierjie, Fibercon, GCP Applied Technologies, Taian Tongban Fiber, Fabpro Polymers, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye, Bautech, ABC Polymer Industries, EPC, FORTA

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Overview

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Product Scope

1.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Steel Concrete Fiber

1.2.3 Synthetic Concrete Fiber

1.2.4 Glass Concrete Fiber

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Industrial Flooring

1.3.3 Bridge & Road

1.3.4 Residential & commercial Building

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Business

12.1 Bekaert

12.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bekaert Business Overview

12.1.3 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bekaert Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.1.5 Bekaert Recent Development

12.2 Euclid Chemical

12.2.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Euclid Chemical Business Overview

12.2.3 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Euclid Chemical Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.2.5 Euclid Chemical Recent Development

12.3 Nycon

12.3.1 Nycon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nycon Business Overview

12.3.3 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nycon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.3.5 Nycon Recent Development

12.4 Propex

12.4.1 Propex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Propex Business Overview

12.4.3 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Propex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.4.5 Propex Recent Development

12.5 Sika

12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sika Business Overview

12.5.3 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sika Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.5.5 Sika Recent Development

12.6 Hunan Sunshine

12.6.1 Hunan Sunshine Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hunan Sunshine Business Overview

12.6.3 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hunan Sunshine Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.6.5 Hunan Sunshine Recent Development

12.7 Junwei Metal Fiber

12.7.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Corporation Information

12.7.2 Junwei Metal Fiber Business Overview

12.7.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.7.5 Junwei Metal Fiber Recent Development

12.8 Owens Corning

12.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.8.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.8.3 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Owens Corning Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.9 Harex

12.9.1 Harex Corporation Information

12.9.2 Harex Business Overview

12.9.3 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Harex Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.9.5 Harex Recent Development

12.10 Huierjie

12.10.1 Huierjie Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huierjie Business Overview

12.10.3 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Huierjie Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.10.5 Huierjie Recent Development

12.11 Fibercon

12.11.1 Fibercon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fibercon Business Overview

12.11.3 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fibercon Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.11.5 Fibercon Recent Development

12.12 GCP Applied Technologies

12.12.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 GCP Applied Technologies Business Overview

12.12.3 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GCP Applied Technologies Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.12.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development

12.13 Taian Tongban Fiber

12.13.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Corporation Information

12.13.2 Taian Tongban Fiber Business Overview

12.13.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.13.5 Taian Tongban Fiber Recent Development

12.14 Fabpro Polymers

12.14.1 Fabpro Polymers Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fabpro Polymers Business Overview

12.14.3 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fabpro Polymers Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.14.5 Fabpro Polymers Recent Development

12.15 Wuhan Xintu

12.15.1 Wuhan Xintu Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wuhan Xintu Business Overview

12.15.3 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Wuhan Xintu Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.15.5 Wuhan Xintu Recent Development

12.16 Ganzhou Daye

12.16.1 Ganzhou Daye Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ganzhou Daye Business Overview

12.16.3 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ganzhou Daye Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.16.5 Ganzhou Daye Recent Development

12.17 Bautech

12.17.1 Bautech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Bautech Business Overview

12.17.3 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Bautech Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.17.5 Bautech Recent Development

12.18 ABC Polymer Industries

12.18.1 ABC Polymer Industries Corporation Information

12.18.2 ABC Polymer Industries Business Overview

12.18.3 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ABC Polymer Industries Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.18.5 ABC Polymer Industries Recent Development

12.19 EPC

12.19.1 EPC Corporation Information

12.19.2 EPC Business Overview

12.19.3 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 EPC Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.19.5 EPC Recent Development

12.20 FORTA

12.20.1 FORTA Corporation Information

12.20.2 FORTA Business Overview

12.20.3 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 FORTA Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Products Offered

12.20.5 FORTA Recent Development

13 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC)

13.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Distributors List

14.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Trends

15.2 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Drivers

15.3 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Challenges

15.4 Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

