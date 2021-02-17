Specialty oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of specialty oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

According to this study, global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to reach US$33.6 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2021. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

The key companies covered in this report:

Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, BASF, Akzonobel NV, Clariant, Nalco Champion, Lubrizol, Solvay, Albemarle, Flotek Industries, Borregaard LignoTech, Chevron Phillips, CESTC, Newpark Resources, Croda, Innospec, Calumet, Ashland, TETRA Technologies, Others

Summary

The production market share of global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals in Drilling fluids uses, cementing use, Completion & Stimulation use, Production & Delivery use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 41.52%, 9.17%, 25.72% and 23.59% respectively in 2015, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market has the most promising sales prospects in drilling fluids use.

In the world, the consumption areas of specialty oilfield chemicals are mainly USA, Europe, China, Middle East and the Latin America. USA is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 45.75% in 2014. The production areas of specialty oilfield chemicals are mainly USA, Europe and China. Moreover, Schlumberger is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 1194.6K MT in 2014. The global production average growth has reached 6.72% in 2014. The Chinese production average growth has reached 11.47% in 2014.

Schlumberger is the largest company in the global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market, accounted for 14.57% of the revenue market share in 2015, followed by Halliburton and Dow, accounted for 14.27% and 7.06% of the revenue market share in 2015. The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals industry is not concentrated; these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for around 45 % of the revenue market.

To calculate the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market size, basedon value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Drilling fluids

Cementing and stimulation

Oil production

Segmentation by application:

Drilling fluids

Cementing

Completion & Stimulation

Production & Delivery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2016, and forecast to 2021.

To understand the structure of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

