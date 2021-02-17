“

The report titled Global Acrylate Monomer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylate Monomer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylate Monomer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylate Monomer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylate Monomer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylate Monomer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylate Monomer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylate Monomer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylate Monomer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylate Monomer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), Dow, Hexion, SIBUR, Allnex, ExxonMobil, Evonik

Market Segmentation by Product: Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesives

Coatings

Plastics

Textiles

Other



The Acrylate Monomer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylate Monomer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylate Monomer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylate Monomer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylate Monomer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylate Monomer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylate Monomer Market Overview

1.1 Acrylate Monomer Product Scope

1.2 Acrylate Monomer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Methyl Acrylate

1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate

1.2.4 Butyl Acrylate

1.2.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Acrylate Monomer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Coatings

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Textiles

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Acrylate Monomer Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Acrylate Monomer Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Acrylate Monomer Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Acrylate Monomer Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Acrylate Monomer Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Acrylate Monomer Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Acrylate Monomer Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Acrylate Monomer as of 2020)

3.4 Global Acrylate Monomer Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Acrylate Monomer Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Acrylate Monomer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Acrylate Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylate Monomer Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Sartomer (Arkema)

12.2.1 Sartomer (Arkema) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sartomer (Arkema) Business Overview

12.2.3 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.2.5 Sartomer (Arkema) Recent Development

12.3 Dow

12.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dow Business Overview

12.3.3 Dow Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dow Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.3.5 Dow Recent Development

12.4 Hexion

12.4.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hexion Business Overview

12.4.3 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.4.5 Hexion Recent Development

12.5 SIBUR

12.5.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

12.5.2 SIBUR Business Overview

12.5.3 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.5.5 SIBUR Recent Development

12.6 Allnex

12.6.1 Allnex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Allnex Business Overview

12.6.3 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.6.5 Allnex Recent Development

12.7 ExxonMobil

12.7.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.7.2 ExxonMobil Business Overview

12.7.3 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.7.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

12.8 Evonik

12.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.8.2 Evonik Business Overview

12.8.3 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

12.8.5 Evonik Recent Development

13 Acrylate Monomer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Acrylate Monomer Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylate Monomer

13.4 Acrylate Monomer Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Acrylate Monomer Distributors List

14.3 Acrylate Monomer Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Acrylate Monomer Market Trends

15.2 Acrylate Monomer Drivers

15.3 Acrylate Monomer Market Challenges

15.4 Acrylate Monomer Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

