The global edge computing market generated revenue of US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 16.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 34.9% in the forecast period.

The study offers a detailed analysis of the global market for edge computing. Considering 2019 as the base year, the report provides market information for the 2020 to 2025 forecast period. The study includes information on the current size and projected growth of the overall edge computing market and its associated business segments. It outlines the dynamics, the business environment, and emerging developments in the edge computing market.

The study contains a chapter that explains the impact of COVID 19 on the global edge computing market. The study further discusses the key factors, the business environment, and emerging developments in the edge computing market. The edge computing market report will help several vendors to make the right investment and development decisions. The research focuses on the global edge computing scenario and its proliferation across various market Industry. The descriptions in this report cover factors that currently influence and impede market growth and also accelerate the future dimensions of demand for the edge computing market.

Edge Computing Key Player : Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Litmus Automation Inc., Nokia Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd.

The chapters included in the report describe leading players in the edge computing market. The study provides landscape analysis, which offers detailed profiles of major players in the edge computing market worldwide. The report covers a fine-grained taxonomy of market segmentation in terms of component, applications, enterprise size & industry.

Edge Computing Market, by Component:

Platform

Hardware

Services :- Professional Services, Managed Services

Edge Computing Market, by Applications:

Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Others

Edge Computing Market, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Edge Computing Market, by Industry:

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Edge Computing Market, by Region: North America (U.S. Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

