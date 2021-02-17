Niobium carbide is an extremely hard refractory ceramic material, commercially used in tool bits for cutting tools. It is usually processed by sintering and is a frequent additive as grain growth inhibitor in cemented carbides. It has the appearance of a brown-gray metallic powder with purple lustre.

Niobium carbide is a frequent intentional product in microalloyed steels due to its extremely low solubility product in austenite, the lowest of all the refractory metal carbides. Mainly used in cemented carbide and defense industry.

In recent years, due to the tantalum carbide prices stay in high level, some downstream manufacturers started to use niobium carbide partially replace tantalum carbide. Thus stimulating the development of the industry.

The main raw material of niobium carbide is niobium ore. Most of the world’s niobium ore in Brazil. Currently, Brazil is the world’s largest niobium ore supplier. China needs to import large quantities of niobium ore per year.

We tend to believe this industry is an mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Niobium Carbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 47 million US$ in 2024, from 36 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Niobium Carbide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

H.C. Starck

Kennametal

Japan New Metals

ESPI Metals

Jiujiang Tanbre

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group

ZhuZhou GuangYuan

OTIC

Jiujiang Zhongao

Jiangxi King-Tan Tantalum

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material

WHNM

Niobium Carbide (99.0%)

Niobium Carbide (99.5%)

Carbide Alloy

Coating Materials

Metallurgical Industry

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

