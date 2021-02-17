Global markets continue to sink as the coronavirus spreads, reaching over 200 countries in total by the end of March. Now the outbreak continued to grow, as the number of cases in USA, Italy, Spain, Germany, France all spiked, Europe and USA have now become the epicenter of the outbreak, Cases in China appear have steadied in April, but there’s growing concern about the overall impact to the global market.

In China market, which experienced a difficult 2019 due to slowing domestic consumption and the impact of the Sino-US trade war, is once again facing more disruption and uncertainty at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales and consumption all fell in the first quarter of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019. The sales revenue of the major players will likely continue slowing in the 2nd quarter but in the second half of the year the fiscal and monetary policy would likely cause a strong rebound.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Skincare Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

The key companies covered in this report:

Shiseido Company Ltd, Procter & Gamble Co, Avon Products, Unilever PLC, L’Oreal, Revlon, Johnson & Johnson, and Others

Summary

In order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, countries and world capital have been put under strict lockdown, bringing a total halt to major industrial production chains. It has caused supply chain disruptions for nearly three-quarters of U.S. companies, and in the second quarter, domestically consumption is likely to be hit even harder. The same situation also appeared in Europe, as the epidemic has required large-scale restrictions on the movement of people, investment, consumption and exports will all be strongly impacted by the epidemic, domestic production and consumption will plummet in the first half of 2020. We expected a U-shaped recovery in the second half of the year in USA and Europe market.

Brazil is already the hardest hit country in South America, many of these nations are still in the early stages of the virus’s proliferation. Infection levels have not yet peaked in April. South America ‘s market were on shaky ground even before the devastating impacts of the coronavirus, following a synchronized economic slowdown last year. China’s market downturn is impacting its trading partners in this region.

To calculate the Skincare Products Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Face Skincare Products

Body Skincare Products

Segmentation by application:

Offline

Online

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Skincare Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Skincare Products market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Skincare Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Skincare Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

