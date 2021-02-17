Isoamyl alcohol is an organic compound having molecular formula C5H12O. Isoamyl alcohol is one of the eight isomers of amyl alcohol. It is a primary alcohol. It is a clear water white liquid of moderate volatility. It is narcotic and is about four times as toxic as ethanol. It has the highest narcotic effect among all the amyl alcohols.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce isoamyl alcohol product, mainly concentrating in China, USA and Brazil. The main market players are Petrom, Oxiteno, BASF, Chemoxy, Alfrebro, Oxea-Chemicals, Nimble Technologies, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Isoamyl alcohol can be classified as two main types according to the assay (sum of 2-methyl butanol, 3-methyl butanol, and n-amyl alcohol), isoamyl alcohol (98%) and isoamyl alcohol (99%). It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 38.52% of the isoamyl alcohol market is spices industry, 9.84% is pharmaceuticals industry, 43.56% is beneficiation industry, and 8.08% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more isoamyl alcohol. So, isoamyl alcohol has a huge market potential in the future.

The global market for Isoamyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Isoamyl Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Petrom

Oxiteno

BASF

Chemoxy

Alfrebro

Oxea-Chemicals

Nimble Technologies

Kaili Chemical

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Shandong Hongyuan Chemical

Sanjiang Chemical

Baohua Chemical

Isoamyl Alcohol (98%)

Isoamyl Alcohol (99%)

Spices Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

