Thebaine, also known as paramorphine, is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble (in pure form after a synthesis), poisonous alkaloid. Thebaine is not used therapeutically, but as the main alkaloid extracted from papaver bracteatum (Iranian poppy), it can be converted industrially into a variety of compounds including oxycodone, oxymorphone, nalbuphine, naloxone, naltrexone, buprenorphine and etorphine.

Currently, because of the special properties of thebaine, subject to strict control in most countries, so the market production control by the country’s policy.

Thebaine production industry is a highly profitable industry. In the United States and other regions, more and more enterprises begin to apply to enter this field, but the current situation, the market is still controlled by the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Noramco.

But as the downstream drugs market gradually matures, the next few years, thebaine and his relevant market will gradually popular, so the next few years, thebaine have a certain degree of price rise, but the rate should be minimal

The global market for Thebaine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Thebaine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Thebaine Market Key Players:



Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Noramco

Alcaliber

Tasmanian Alkaloids

TPI

Cepia-Sanofi

Taj Pharmaceuticals

API Labs

Faran Shimi Pharmaceuticals

Gansu Alkaloids

Hwells

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market By Application:



Oxymorphone

Nalbuphine

Naltrexone

Buprenorphine

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

