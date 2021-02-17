Phenyl methacrylate is a colorless transparent liquid, molecular formula C10H10O2, molecular weight: 162.1852, is an important Chemical raw materials in fine chemicals. Not yet able to achieve industrial production.

Scope of the Report:

There is no industrial production of Phenyl Methacrylate in the world. Most of the Phenyl Methacrylate manufacturers are reagent companies.

There are three semi-industrial production company who are Shanghai HeChuang Chemical, Zhejiang Tu-poly and Beijing Huanling Technology.

The global market for Phenyl Methacrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 7 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Phenyl Methacrylate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Phenyl Methacrylate Market Key Players:



Shanghai HeChuang Chemical

Zhejiang Tu-poly

Beijing Huanling Technology

Sigma-Aldith

Alfa Aesar

TCI

Wako

Shanghai DiBai Chemicals

Skyrun Industrial

J&K Scientific

Shanghai Meryer

Scientific Polymer Products

ISChemical Technology

ABI Chem

Aladdin

Bide Pharmatech

Shanghai Jianglai Reagent

Polysciences

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



>90%

90%-95%

>95%

Market By Application:



Liquid Crystal

Fine Chemicals

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Phenyl Methacrylate market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Phenyl Methacrylate market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Phenyl Methacrylate players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Phenyl Methacrylates in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Phenyl Methacrylate sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

