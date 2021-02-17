Crotonaldehyde is an almost colorless to pale yellow, highly flammable liquid with a lachrymatory effect and a pungent odor. It has poor solubility in water but is readily soluble in the usual organic solvents such as alcohols, ether and boiling point fractions of petroleum.

Scope of the Report:

At the present, major manufacturers of crotonaldehyde are concentrated in China, but at the same time subject to performance crotonaldehyde, mainly consumption in China, so the market is a single channel.

Various countries and regions gradually began to focus on environmental issues; therefore, crotonaldehyde manufacturers are facing environmental problems and gradually increasing pressure which is also reflected in the gross margin.

Currently, Celanese is the only major manufacturer of crotonaldehyde in Germany and Western Europe, Sorbic foreign downstream products mainly rely on imports from China, which is reflected in China’s cheap labor costs and environmental issues, with the development of technology in the next few years, more rational the emergence of technology, in future more foreign manufacturers will enter into this field.

The global market for Crotonaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Crotonaldehyde in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Crotonaldehyde Market Key Players:



Celanese

Jinyimeng Group

Jilin Songtai Chemical

China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals

Shandong Kunda

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Type I

Type II

Market By Application:



Production of crotonic acid

Production of thiophenes

Pyridines

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes and pesticides

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Crotonaldehyde market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Crotonaldehyde market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Crotonaldehyde players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Crotonaldehydes in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Crotonaldehyde sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

