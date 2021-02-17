Soluble Fertilizer is means a soluble fertilizer which dissolved in water or diluted by water, it is liquid or solid fertilizer, mainly used in irrigation fertigation, foliar fertilization, soilless cultivation, seed soaking dipping and other related areas.

The manufacturers are concentrated in Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America. Haifa Chemicals is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 326.2 K MT in 2016. The top manufacturers are Haifa Chemicals, Yara, Arab Potash Company, Omex, Everris, Bunge, SQM, UralChem and ICL Fertilizers. The industry has a low concentration and the top ten manufacturers accounted for 26% share in 2016.

Europe is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 27.37 % share in 2016. The manufacture shares of North America, China, Middle East and South America were 19.50%, 12.92%, 17.98% and 11.12%.

China has faster growth rate and the value reached 8.65% during 2011 and 2015.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America were 26.08%, 19.08%, 13.90% and 17.89%. Europe is the main import region.

The global market for Soluble Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 15000 million US$ in 2024, from 12400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Soluble Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Haifa Chemicals

Yara

Arab Potash Company

Omex

Everris

Bunge

SQM

UralChem

ICL Fertilizers

Sinclair

Grow More

EuroChem Group

Mosaicco

Nutrite

Aries Agro

LemagroNV

Dongbu Farm Hannong

Stanley

Hebei Monbang

CNAMPGC Holding

Hanfeng

Batian

Kingenta

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical

Beijing Jinggeng Tianxia Agricultural Science and Technology

Strongwill group

NPK Water-soluble

Humic Acid Water-soluble

Amino Acid Water-soluble

Other

Horticulture

Crop

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

– Investigate and analyze the global Soluble Fertilizer market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Soluble Fertilizer market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Soluble Fertilizer players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Soluble Fertilizers in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Soluble Fertilizer sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

