Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless liquid with an acrid odour which is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers. The chemical formula is CH2=CHCO2H. It is an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid which will undergo the typical reactions of a carboxylic acid as well as those of a vinyl compound. It is used in the production of polymers and acrylate esters and as a feedstock for chemical syntheses.The purity of the glacial acrylic acid is usually above the content of 99%. In this report, we count the glacial acrylic acid product.

Scope of the Report:

There are many manufacturers producing glacial acrylic acid in the world and also many research and development institutions are researching and developing on the glacial acrylic acid product. The largest company occupies about 21% which is the most part of production of Glacial Acrylic Acid.

It is expected that more and more manufacturers enter into this field, the capacity and the production will be increasing steady in the next five years, the growth rate is at about 4-5%. So the glacial acrylic acid industry will have a bright prospect.

The global market for Glacial Acrylic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 3630 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Glacial Acrylic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

