Zinc dust is a fine gray powder of zinc metal, made by distilling primary or secondary zinc in closed, horizontal furnaces. Zinc dust is most often used in paints and coatings to inhibit corrosion.

Scope of the Report:

Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total.

Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology.

The major raw materials for zinc dust are zinc ore or zinc ingots, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of zinc dust. The production cost of zinc dust is also an important factor which could impact the price of zinc dust. The zinc dust manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

With the decline of China’s zinc dust production in the future, the import volume will continue to increase, and this market share will probably be shared by India and Malaysia in the future

The global market for Zinc Dust is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Zinc Dust in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download Free Sample Report With Complete TOC, Graphs, Charts and Detailed [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-zinc-dust-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131813#request_sample

Global Zinc Dust Market Key Players:



Umicore

Votorantim Group

Numinor

Hanchang

Transpek-Silox Industry

Mepco

TOHO ZINC

HakusuiTech

Pars Zinc Dust

Jiangsu Kecheng

Jiashanbaiwei

Jiangsu Smelting

Yunan Luoping

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Chemical Grade

Paint Grade

Market By Application:



Chemical Industry

Paint Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Get Up to 30% Off On this report, Ask For Discount @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/discount_inquiry/discount/131813

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Purchase Full Report Including Data, Charts, Graphs, Market [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/checkout?_token=Cw8DBNjKvmqKOqPPbiDmngDnki7sf6IRLygnCWgn&report_id=131813&license=Single

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Zinc Dust market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Zinc Dust market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Zinc Dust players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Zinc Dusts in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Zinc Dust sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Detail informarion and Table Of Content @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-zinc-dust-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131813#table_of_contents

About Us:

Global Marketers is a research hub to meet the syndicate, custom, and consulting research needs. Our company excels in catering to the research requirements of commercial, industrial, and all other business enterprises.

Our huge database with the up-to-date and latest information will definitely help the businesses in planning and shaping their business strategies. Accurate market analysis backed by comprehensive research methodology will drive the growth of an industry. Our company offers a wide variety of research reports related to chemical, technology, healthcare, automobile, and various other sectors.