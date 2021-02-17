Calcium cyanamide is a chemical compound used in industrial agricultural fertilizers. The fertilizer calcium cyanamide helps plants to reach high yields, thus maximizing profits for farmers. The chemical is applied directly to the soil, where it breaks down into ingredients that are beneficial to plan growth. Calcium cyanamide also functions in other facets in addition to being a fertilizer.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.

The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

China is the largest supplier of calcium cyanamide, with a production market share nearly 71% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Calcium Cyanamide, enjoying production market share nearly 15.4% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17.9%. China is the world’s largest exporting country.

Market competition is not intense. Jiafeng Chemical Jiafeng Chemical, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global market for Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.8% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Key Players:



AlzChem

NCI

Denka

Jiafeng Chemical

Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

Darong Group

Gulang Xinmiao

Yinglite Chemical

Beilite Chemical

Shandong Efirm Biochemistry

Ningxia Baoma Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Calcium Cyanamide Granular

Calcium Cyanamide Powder

Market By Application:



Fertilizer Industry

Pesticide Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

