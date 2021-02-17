Shikimic acid, is a cyclohexene, a cyclitol and a cyclohexanecarboxylic acid. It is an important biochemical metabolite in plants and microorganisms. It is a white fine powder, soluble in water, insoluble in chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether. Shikimic acid is mainly used as pharmaceutical intermediates, with a certain irritation.

In the last several years, global market of shikimic acid change is intense, especially the price, with an average growth rate of 3.65 %. In 2015, global revenue of shikimic acid is nearly 72 million $; the actual production is about 590 MT.

the global average price of shikimic acid is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 127 $/kg in 2011 to 121 $/kg in 2014. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese illicium verum production.

The use of shikimic acid in the downstream application is aimple, most used in anti-influenza drugs, resulting in shikimic acid manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

china is the largest supplier of shikimic acid, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of shikimic acid, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, The world’s largest consumer is Roche Pharma, with a consumption market share nearly 61.7% in 2015. following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.7%. China is the world’s largest exporting country. But with the Roche drug Tamiflu’s patent expires, a large number of generic drugs will enter the market, shikimic acid demand will increase significantly.

market competition is not intense. Sanofi and Layn Natural Ingredients, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Sanofi

Layn Natural Ingredients

JIAHERB

Shaanxi Huike Botanical

Xi’an Hao Tian

Guangxi Wanshan Spice

JF NATURAL

Wuhan Dahua Weiye

Shikimic Acid (98%)

Shikimic Acid (99%)

Medicine and Veterinary drugs

Cosmetic

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

– Investigate and analyze the global Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Shikimic Acid (CAS 138-59-0) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

