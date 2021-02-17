Fosfomycin tromethamine, white or almost white crystalline powder; odorless, taste salty; Very soluble in water, dissolved in methanol, very slightly soluble in ethanol, insoluble in chloroform.

Mainly for the treatment of urinary tract infections such as cystitis, urethritis.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of fosfomycin trometamol developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2015, global revenue of fosfomycin trometamol is nearly 44 million usd; the actual production is about 354 MT.

the global average price of fosfomycin trometamol is in the decreasing trend, from 131 USD /kg in 2011 to 124 USD/kg in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

the classification of fosfomycin trometamol includes fosfomycin tromethamine granules and fosfomycin tromethamine powder, and the proportion of fosfomycin tromethamine granules in 2015 is about 56%.fosfomycin trometamol is widely used in urinary tract infection.

china is the largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, with a production market share nearly 83% in 2015. europe is the second largest supplier of fosfomycin trometamol, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2015.

north america is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2015. following north america, europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%. China is the world’s largest exporting country.

market competition is not intense. Zambon and northesat pharm, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global market for Fosfomycin Trometamol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 58 million US$ in 2024, from 48 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Fosfomycin Trometamol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Key Players:



Zambon

Northesat Pharm

Hunan Huana Pharmaceuticals

Xunda Pharma

FarmaSino Pharmaceutical

Guilin Hwasun

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules

Fosfomycin Tromethamine Powder

Market By Application:



Common Urinary Tract Infection

Postoperative Urinary Tract Infection

Preoperative Prevention of Urinary Tract Infection

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

