Forged steel grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, some companies in China can produce forged steel grinding media product, mainly concentrating in Shandong province. The main market players are Longteng Special Steel, Oriental Casting and Forging, Sheng Ye Grinding Ball, Shandong Huamin, Jinan Huafu, etc. The production of forged steel grinding media increased from 1600 K MT in 2011 to 2006 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 6.16%. China forged steel grinding media capacity utilization rate remained at around 67.43% in 2015.

Forged steel grinding media have a wide range of application in the industries of cement, mineral dressing, thermal power, chemical engineering, ceramic & coating, papermaking, magnetic materials, etc. Especially in mineral dressing and thermal power industry, the consumption of the two industries occupied about 74% share of total amount in 2015. The demand for forged steel grinding media is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Forged steel grinding media industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The major raw material for forged steel grinding media is steel. On the China market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of forged steel grinding media industry.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. During this time, there are some new capacities under construction in forged steel grinding media industry. With the capacity released in the future, the competition in forged steel grinding media industry will become more intense.

We tend to believe this industry is a relative mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Forged Steel Grinding Media is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Forged Steel Grinding Media in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download Free Sample Report With Complete TOC, Graphs, Charts and Detailed [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-forged-steel-grinding-media-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131803#request_sample

Global Forged Steel Grinding Media Market Key Players:



Longteng Special Steel

Oriental Casting and Forging

Sheng Ye Grinding Ball

Shandong Huamin

Jinan Huafu

Jinchi Steel Ball

Jinan Daming New Material

Zhengxing Grinding Ball

Dongyuan Steel Ball

Zhangqiu Gudao Steel Ball

Jianzhen Steel Ball

Zhangqiu Ruinian Casting and Forging

Zhangqiu Taitou

Sanxing Steel Ball

Taishan Steel Ball

Ningjin Huanqiu Casting

Qingzhou Huahong

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Forged Steel Grinding Ball

Forged Steel Grinding Cylpeb

Market By Application:



Mineral Dressing

Thermal Power Plant

Chemical Engineering

Get Up to 30% Off On this report, Ask For Discount @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/discount_inquiry/discount/131803

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Purchase Full Report Including Data, Charts, Graphs, Market [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/checkout?_token=Cw8DBNjKvmqKOqPPbiDmngDnki7sf6IRLygnCWgn&report_id=131803&license=Single

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Forged Steel Grinding Media market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Forged Steel Grinding Media market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Forged Steel Grinding Media players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Forged Steel Grinding Medias in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Forged Steel Grinding Media sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Detail informarion and Table Of Content @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-forged-steel-grinding-media-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131803#table_of_contents

About Us:

Global Marketers is a research hub to meet the syndicate, custom, and consulting research needs. Our company excels in catering to the research requirements of commercial, industrial, and all other business enterprises.

Our huge database with the up-to-date and latest information will definitely help the businesses in planning and shaping their business strategies. Accurate market analysis backed by comprehensive research methodology will drive the growth of an industry. Our company offers a wide variety of research reports related to chemical, technology, healthcare, automobile, and various other sectors.