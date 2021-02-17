Carbofuran is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides. It is used to control insects in a wide variety of field crops, including potatoes, corn and soybeans. It is a systemic insecticide, which means that the plant absorbs it through the roots, and from here the plant distributes it throughout its organs where insecticidal concentrations are attained. Carbofuran also has contact activity against pests.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of carbofuran is in the decreasing trend, from 23000 USD/MT in 2011 to 20980 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of carbofuran includes carbofuran granules carbofuran emulsion and carbofuran dry powder, and the proportion of carbofuran granules in 2015 is about 36.5%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. It is mainly used in China and Asia country.

Carbofuran is widely used in agriculture industry, the most proportion of Carbofuran is used in, Pesticide industry and the production proportion in 2015 is about 63.8%.

China region is the largest supplier of carbofuran, with a production market share nearly 58.7% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of carbofuran, enjoying production market share nearly 37.7% in 2015.

China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.6% in 2015. Following China, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.9%.

Market competition is intense. FMC Hunan Haili Chemical and Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and key intermediates, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.

The global market for Carbofuran is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.0% over the next five years, will reach 96 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Carbofuran in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Carbofuran Market Key Players:



FMC

Hunan Haili Chemical

Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical

Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina)

Jialong Chemical

LANFENG BIO-CHEM

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Carbofuran Granules

Carbofuran Emulsion

Carbofuran Dry Powder

Market By Application:



Pesticide Industry

Seed Coating Agent Industry

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Carbofuran market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Carbofuran market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Carbofuran players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Carbofurans in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Carbofuran sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

