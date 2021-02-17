L-cysteine is a proteinogenic amino acid contributing to building protein and includes the element sulphur. It can be synthesised in the human liver and is therefore not an essential amino acid. While L-cysteine hydrochloride is a less popular supplementalform of the amino acid L-cysteine.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are several companies in the world can produce l-cysteine product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Wacker, Nippon Rika, Ajinomoto, Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem, etc. The production of l-cysteine increased from 12187 Tonnes in 2011 to 14066 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of 3.72%. Global l-cysteine capacity utilization rate remained at around 83% in 2015.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.56% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

L-cysteine product can be classified into two types: L- Cysteine and L-Cysteine Hydrochloride. L-Cysteine Hydrochloride is widely used in food industry, while L- Cysteine mainly used in pharmaceutical industry. Survey results showed that l-cysteine take 32% of the market.

Currently, there are two kinds of commonly used production process of l-cysteine. It includes chemical synthesis and biological fermentation. Due to the different process, the major raw materials for l-cysteine are different. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of l-cysteine industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Key Players:



Wacker

Nippon Rika

Ajinomoto

Bachem

Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Wuxi Bikang

Donboo Amino Acid

Huaheng Biologgical Technology

Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering

Bafeng Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Ningbo Haishuo Biotechnology

Premium Ingredient

Longteng Biotechnology

Haitian Amino Acid

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



L-Cysteine

L-Cysteine Hydrochloride

Market By Application:



Food

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Animal Feed

Beverage

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochlorides in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

