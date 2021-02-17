Phosphorus trichloride is a colorless or slightly yellow fuming liquid with a pungent and irritating odor resembling that of hydrochloric acid, with the chemical formula of PCl3. Phosphorus trichloride can causes severe burns to skin, eyes and mucous membranes and is very toxic by inhalation, ingestion and skin absorption. Phosphorus trichloride reacts with water to evolve hydrochloric acid, an irritating and corrosive gas apparent as white fumes. Phosphorus trichloride is important indirectly as a precursor to PCl5, POCl3 and PSCl3, which are used in many applications, including herbicides, insecticides, plasticizers, oil additives, and flame retardants.

East of China is the dominate producer of phosphorus trichloride, the production was 724.3 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 63.23% of the total amount, followed by southwest of China, with the production market share of 13.65%. East of China also occupies the largest consumption market share with the consumption volume of 516.5 K MT and market share of 45.72% in 2015.

The industrial concentration is relatively low. Manufacturers distributed around the country, while the number of companies with high production is few. Leading players of phosphorus trichloride in China are Taixing Shenlong Chemical, Fu Tong Chemical, Wynca, Suzhou Hantai Chemical. Taixing Shenlong Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.00% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 23.50% production share of the market in 2015.

Pesticides accounted for the largest market with about 67.23% of the China consumption volume for phosphorus trichloride in 2015. With over 14.33% share in the phosphorus trichloride market, flame retardants was the second largest application market in 2015.

Under the influence of raw material, downstream demand, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of phosphorus trichloride was lower year by year from 858 USD/MT in 2011 to 807 USD/MT in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline.

The global market for Phosphorus Trichloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Phosphorus Trichloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market Key Players:



Taixing Shenlong Chemical

Fu Tong Chemical

Jiangsu Jibao Technology

Wynca

Xuzhou JianPing Chemical

Suzhou Hantai Chemical

Xuzhou Yongda Chemical

Yangmei Chemical

Jiangsu Tianyuan Chemical

Zhejiang Eastant Chemcial

Dakang Fine Chemical Stock

Jiangsu Anpon Electrochemical

Xuzhou Tongshan Hongda Fine Chemical

Huai’an Huayuan Chemical

Anhui Xiaoxian Phosphorus Trichloride

Leping Daming Chemical

Taizhou Yongchang Chemical

Xinji Hongzheng Chemical

Jiangxi Fengxin Jinxin Chemical

Jingmen City Qiangsheng Chemical

Superior Grade

First Grade

Qualified Grade

Pesticides

Flame Retardants

Sequestrants

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

