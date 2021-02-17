Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.

Scope of the Report:

In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022.

China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry.

Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015.

The global market for Anti-Corrosion Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 96600 million US$ in 2024, from 72900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Anti-Corrosion Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Key Players:



AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

3M

HB Fuller

Carpoly

Shenzhen Zhanchen paints

Shawcor

Shanghai Coatings

Xiangjiang Paint

SK KAKEN

Tiannucoating

DAW SE

Cromology

Baotashan

Twin Tigers Coatings

Jangsu Lanling Group

Qilushuiqi

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Water-Based Coating

Solvent-Based Coating

Others

Market By Application:



Marine

Containers

Offshore Constructions

Industrial

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Anti-Corrosion Coating market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Anti-Corrosion Coating players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Anti-Corrosion Coatings in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Anti-Corrosion Coating sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

