The adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. In our report, we discussed the adhesive used in the engineer industry, including Solar, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Metallurgy, Electric Power, Machine Tool and etc.

Scope of the Report:

In general, the engineering adhesives business is highly competitive. However, the major market share is occupied by a few players like Henkel, H.B. Fuller and Arkema. Prices and margins vary, depending on the specific adhesive, market segment, and regional market, with the gross margins for engineering adhesive products commonly range from 20% to 30%. Engineering adhesives are selected and priced based on their performance characteristics. Product performance and level of service are seldom identical among different producers so pricing is typically differentiated by the needs of the customer. Generally the average price of engineering adhesive ranges from 3600-3800 USD/MT.

Regionally, USA, EU-27 and China are the main production base and consumption market of engineering adhesive. At present, the top ten companies? capacity account for about 65.91% of global market share in engineering adhesive. The capacity percentage of Henkel is about 30%. In China, the engineering adhesive industry developed in about 1980s. At present, it contributes over 15% of global total production. For application, automotive and electric/home appliances have kept to be the dominant segment of engineering adhesives downstream industry. The downstream market would remain to be stable in the following years.

The import and export business of adhesive for engineering is frequent compared with adhesive in commodity sector, but still doesn?t take a major share of global production. The main reason may be concluded as the dispersibility of adhesive plant of manufacturers. Also some companies choose to set up plants in China, in consideration of the huge demand in China market.

Engineering adhesive manufacturers have sales support and R&D staff that work closely with customers to modify existing products or develop new products. In many cases, the responsiveness of the R&D and technical customer service of the supplier are decisive factors in choosing adhesives. However, some major adhesives producers, such as H.B. Fuller, have reduced product differentiation and customization and are instead concentrating more on unique, but higher-margin, products with greater market potential.

The global production and capacity of engineering adhesive is stable during the past years, and would be fluctuated in a small range in the following five years, since the engineering adhesive market is rather mature in its major consumption area. Most of the products are sold by distributors instead of manufacturers, and many distributors are managing or delegating many brands from different manufacturers to satisfy the diversified needs of customers from different area.

Engineering adhesive industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders? prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to the downstream fields, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth and the downstream application increasing, the need of engineering adhesive might increase in the future.

The global market for Engineering Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 15700 million US$ in 2024, from 13900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Engineering Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Engineering Adhesives Market Key Players:



Henkle

H.B. Fuller

Arkema

3M

Hexion

DOW CORNING

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

ITW

Sika

UNISEAL

Huntsman

Anabond

Lamosa

Permabond

EFTEC

Loxeal

RTC Chemical

FCC

Fasto

Wisdom Adhesives

Dymax

ThreeBond

Parson Adhesives

Duratek

Beijing Comens

Huitian

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Application method

Phase

Chemical composition

Products

Market By Application:



Buliding

Electronic applicance

New energy equipment

Equipment

Medical

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Engineering Adhesives market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Engineering Adhesives market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Engineering Adhesives players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Engineering Adhesivess in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Engineering Adhesives sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

