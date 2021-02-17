Steel Powders include stainless steel powder, alloy steel powder, and general steel powder. Steel Powders are widely used in machinery, aerospace, chemical industry, powder metallurgy, magnetic materials, and others.

Scope of the Report:

Steel powder has two major types, such as atomized powder and reduced powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized powder, it will have a huge market potential. Steel powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for steel powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of steel powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the next five years. Iron powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The major raw material for steel powder is steel ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. The production is mainly concentrated in China and Australia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of steel powder industry.

The global market for Steel Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 5120 million US$ in 2024, from 4170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Steel Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Atomization

Reduction

Others

Market By Application:



Automobile

Machinery

Aerospace

Chemical Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

