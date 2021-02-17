Viscose filament yarn VFY is a natural yarn made from wood pulp or cotton pulp. It is obtained from nature and so is a natural product (not synthetics).Viscose filament yarn is also known as Rayon Yarn OR Rayon Filament Yarn. Owing to the silky appearance & feel VFY can be used to make the fabrics for clothing & home textiles. Due to feature of ability breather & absorb liquid, it can be used in making soft, smooth fabric for clothing.

Scope of the Report:

Under the background of slowly economy growth rate, companies face higher risks of profit decline. Asia’s economies in a state of slow growth, Viscose Filament Yarns market have a certain demand in Asia and other regions which has have a large population, among them China and India demand is relatively stable.

Because Viscose Filament Yarns raw materials come from Natural wood pulp and Cotton paddle pulp, and Viscose Filament Yarns can be used in clothing industry, most large clothing enterprises produce Viscose Filament Yarns as material or purchase the Viscose Filament Yarns directly from other company for cost savings. Moreover, the technology to produce Viscose Filament Yarns has long history, but there always has pollution problems, so that, Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, etc. in the late 20th century, has been completely stopped production.

Viscose Filament Yarns products downstream demand basically growing in global, and while the demand would rise in emerging industrial countries. It was used in the production of cloth especially lingerie and dresses, etc.

Global big production enterprises? distribution is concentrate. China and India Viscose Filament Yarns producers are the world’s leading manufacturers, therefore, China and India would exported Viscose Filament Yarns to abroad.

In future, Viscose Filament Yarns industry faces Technology transformation, solving environmental problems is important for the whole industry. China Viscose Filament Yarns consumer market will be a certain amount of growth. In future, European and American market demand still has a certain amount of growth.

The industry is a high investment and low-income industry, it leads to a lot of companies do not want to enter this industry.

The development of Viscose Filament Yarns application and technical adjustments in the future will be the industry’s biggest opportunities.

The global market for Viscose Filament Yarns is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1700 million US$ in 2024, from 1410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Viscose Filament Yarns in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Viscose Filament Yarns Market Key Players:



Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber (CN)

Yibin Grace Group (CN)

Swan Fiber (CN)

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group (CN)

Nanjing Chemical Fiber (CN)

Hubei Golden Ring (CN)

CHTC Helon (CN)

Zhonghui Fiber (CN)

Hunan Heli Fiber (CN)

Indian Rayon (IN)

Century Rayon(IN)

ENKA (GE)

Glanzstoff Industries(CZ)

Kesoram Rayon (IN)

Abirami Textiles(IN)

Sniace Group (ESP)

Threefold Export Combines Pvt. Ltd.(IN)

Rahul Rayon(IN)

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Continuous

Semi-contunuous

Market By Application:



Garment industry

Auto industry

other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Viscose Filament Yarns market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Viscose Filament Yarns market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Viscose Filament Yarns players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Viscose Filament Yarnss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Viscose Filament Yarns sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

