Aluminum Foil Packaging refers to the aluminum foil material which is used in the packaging industry. The aluminum foil used for packing materials is aluminium prepared in thin metal leaves with a thickness less than 0.2 mm (7.9 mils); thinner gauges down to 6 micrometres (0.24 mils) are also commonly used.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, the world’s leading consumer of aluminum foil packaging market in Europe and North America, while the aluminum foil packaging consumption in China and Asia is far below the level of the above areas, especially in China, in all aluminum foil consumption, packaging materials only about 25%.

But China is the world’s fastest growing area as to consumption of aluminum foil packaging, in recent years, compound annual growth rate remained at around 13%, which increased significantly in the areas of food and pharmaceutical packaging.

But with the upstream raw material prices continue to decline, resulting in most of the manufacturers of aluminum foil gross margin decreased to some extent.

Currently, as to the aluminum foil industrial structure, the aluminum industry structure needs to adjust right now, while subject to the lock of technology in China, the current production of aluminum foil products in the region is difficult to enter the national high-end market, Technology directly affects the pace of Chinese products to enter the international market.

As to the downstream market, at present, Europe and America aluminum foil packaging has been very mature, and in Asia, compared to China, Korea and Japan, the development of aluminum foil packaging is more mature, but still below the level of Europe and the United States, but in Japan in pharmaceutical aluminum foil packaging has a great advantage.

Overall, the current global aluminum foil packaging market is large, while develop rapidly, compared to primary aluminum, the added value of the product is much more, so the study group take attitude optimistic about the industry.

The global market for Aluminum Foil Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Foil Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Key Players:



Alcoa

Hydro

Rio Tinto Group

Novelis

UACJ

RUSAL

Assan Aluminyum

Aleris

Kobelco

Lotte Aluminium

Norandal

GARMCO

Symetal

Hindalco

Alib�rico Packaging

ACM Carcano

Votorantim Group

Xiashun Holdings

SNTO

Shenhuo Aluminium Foil

LOFTEN

Nanshan Light Alloy

Zhenjiang Dingsheng Aluminum

CHINALCO

Kunshan Aluminium

Henan Zhongfu Industrial

Huaxi Aluminum

Northeast Light Alloy

Haoxin Aluminum Foil

Zhejiang Zhongjin Aluminium

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Heavy gauge foil

Medium gauge foil

Light gauge foil

Other

Market By Application:



Pharmaceutical packaging

Cigarette packaging

Food packaging

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

