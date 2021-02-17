This report is concentrated on PVDF Resin . PVDF is a polymer with several crystalline forms depending on the processing conditions. It has a melting temperature (~170 oC) significantly lower than that of the other fluoropolymers. The normal processing temperatures for PVDF are in the range 200?260 �C, and the continuous service temperature for PVDF is up to 150 �C. The crystallinity of PVDF increases significantly in the first week after processing and stabilizes after 4 weeks. This phenomenon increases crystallinity up to 65% and results in the intrinsic stress and the potential stress cracking.

Scope of the Report:

PVDF has very good chemical resistance to a wide range of chemicals, but it is not as good as that of other fluoropolymers. For example, PVDF can be swollen by polar solvents such as ethyl acetate and acetone. It shows medium flame resistance properties. PVDF also shares many of the characteristics of other fluoropolymers, such as thermal and oxidative stability, as well as outstanding weatherability. PVDF has substantially greater strength, wear resistance, and creep resistance than PTFE and FEP. PVDF undergoes cross-linking when exposed to ionizing radiation, which leads to a modification of its mechanical properties.

PVDF has been used in the architectural Agricultural Coating, the wire and cable industry and the chemical industry for valves, pumps and bearings. Heat-shrinkable tubing made from PVDF is used in the electronics, aerospace, and aircraft industries. The alternative arrangement of fluorine and hydrogen atoms on the polymer main chain leads to an unusual polarity with a dramatic effect on dielectric properties. PVDF has a high dielectric constant (8 ~ 9) relative to the other fluoropolymers, and it also shows strong piezoelectricity. The promising developments include actuator materials, piezoelectric ceramics, piezoelectric composites and piezomicrosensors.

Rising demand for PVDF resin in various end-user industries, collaborations and strategic alliances between market players and high performance properties coupled with rising acceptance of PVDF resin are some of the important factors that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, factors such as increasing threat of substitutes and growing environmental & health concerns coupled with volatile prices are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, a growth in the penetration of PVDF resin in industries such as new energies, oil & gas, automotive and aviation will provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain. Besides, significant investments in research & development activities is expected to provide novel opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.

The global market for PVDF Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.0% over the next five years, will reach 4290 million US$ in 2024, from 1300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the PVDF Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global PVDF Resin Market Key Players:



Arkema

Solvay

Dongyue

3F

Kureha

Sinochem Lantian

Zhejiang Juhua

Shandong Deyi

3M

Zhejiang Fluorine

DAIKIN

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



PVDF Granule

PVDF Powder

Market By Application:



Agricultural Coating

Chemicals

Electronics

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global PVDF Resin market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the PVDF Resin market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global PVDF Resin players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze PVDF Resins in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the PVDF Resin sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

