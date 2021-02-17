Zinc pyrithione (also known as Zinc Omadine or Zinc 2-pyridinethiol-1-oxide) is a chemical complex which has been used since the 1930s. It has a number of applications, of which the most famous is probably dandruff shampoo. Most products which are designed to fight dandruff contain this complex. Other hair and skin products also contain this complex, as do certain prescription medications, and it also has some industrial uses, most notably in paints.

Scope of the Report:

The global Zinc Pyrithione price is in the first rising and later-decline trend during recent years, from about 8434$/MT in 2013 to 6940$/MT in 2017, in future capacity growth and raw material will changes, prices will be in fluctuation trend.

China is still the largest consumer because of its big population quantities. People in developing countries are becoming more and wealthier, along with the increasing life quality. So, the downstream demand is still stable. It can be predicted that the consumption will keep high growth rate.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into this field.

The global market for Zinc Pyrithione is dominated by few large vendors having substantial budgets for research and development of new technologies and innovative products. Lonza is the largest player commanding prominent positions in the global market owing to its strong geographic presence, excellent distribution networks, and the financial power to acquire niche device developers across the globe. Although sales of Zinc Pyrithione brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money is not enough without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Zinc Pyrithione field.

The global market for Zinc Pyrithione is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Zinc Pyrithione in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Zinc Pyrithione Market Key Players:



Lonza

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Vivimed(Clariant)

Kolon Life Science

SANITIZED AG

Salicylates and Chemicals

Chugoku Kogyo

Shivam Industries

Zhejiang Regen Chemical

Binhai Minghong Fine Chemical

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical

Taicang liyuan chemical

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Shandong Ailitong New Materials

Zhejiang Hongbo Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Liquid Zinc Pyrithione

Solid Zinc Pyrithione

Market By Application:



Dandruff Shampoo

Coating & Painting

Cosmetic

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

