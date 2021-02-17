Caprylhydroxamic Acid as well listed sometimes as Caprylohydroxamic Acerbic or Octanohydroxamic Acid.

It?s a gentle preservative that ensures product safety and longevity. Preservatives are especially difficult to formulate because they have to be strong enough to kill bacteria, but they also can?t impact the effectiveness of other ingredients. Of course, for Honest, safety is key. Most conventional preservatives are linked to things like hormone disruption and even cancer.

Scope of the Report:

Caprylhydroxamic Acid is a preservative and broad spectrum anti-fungal agent. CHA, unlike many other more common preservatives, is very effective at neutral pH levels. It is also a chelating agent of iron ions; low iron environments show lower levels of mold growth (Happi). CHA is thought to be a replacement to parabens, which are a widely used preservative but have numerous health and safety concerns associated with them.

Caprylhydroxamic Acid has three applications: Cosmetics additives, Pharmaceutical intermediates and other. Cosmetics additives account for about 77.08% in 2015. The market share of Pharmaceutical intermediates has been 14.9% in 2015.

As the necessary preservative additives in cosmetics and pharmaceutics, the global production of caprylhydroxamic acid reach about 25011 kilo grams in 2015 from 20853 in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.56%. The production region is relative Concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the China and Europe.

The global market for Caprylhydroxamic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 35 million US$ in 2024, from 25 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Caprylhydroxamic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Comestic Grade

Pharma Grade

Other

Market By Application:



Cosmetics Additives

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

