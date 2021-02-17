A non-stick surface is a surface engineered to reduce the ability of other materials to stick to it. Non-stick cookware is a common application, where the non-stick coating allows food to brown without sticking to the pan. Non-stick is often used to refer to surfaces coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), a well-known brand of which is “Teflon.” In the twenty-first century other coatings have been marketed as non-stick, such as anodized aluminium, ceramics, silicone, enameled cast iron, and seasoned cookware.

Scope of the Report:

Non-stick surfaces are mainly coated with a synthetic polymer called polytetrafluoroetheylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon, a DuPont brand trademark. Other coatings have been marketed as non-stick, such as anodized aluminium, ceramics, silicone, enameled cast iron. But as the awareness s of environmental protection and individual health, the ceramics and silicone market share will increase largely.

Non-stick coatings is mainly consumed in China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is the largest consumption region, with a consumption share of 41.90% in 2015. North America and Europe were second and third large consumption areas.

In application, Non-stick coatings downstream is wide and recently Non-stick coatings has acquired increasing significance in various fields of medical device applications, food processing equipment, molds, semiconductor parts. Globally, the Non-stick coatings market is mainly driven by growing demand for medical device applications, food processing equipment which accounts for nearly 50% of total downstream consumption of Non-stick coatings in global.

The global market for Non-stick Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Non-stick Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Non-stick Coatings Market Key Players:



Chemour

ShanDong Dongyue Group

3M

Dakin

Solvay

Chenguang

Asahi Glass Company

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

HENGTONG FLUORINE

Meilan

Juhua

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



PTFE

PFA

FEP

Market By Application:



Medical Device Applications

Food Processing Equipment

Molds

Semiconductor Parts

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

