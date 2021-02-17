isotropic graphite is a kind of graphite material that crystals are disorderly arranged while having an isotropic structure. Isotropic graphite is a ultra-fine grain graphite used for applications where the mechanical properties of other fine grain graphite are inadequate. Its name is derived from the method of production: During the forming process the material is isostatically pressed i.e. with equal pressure from every side. Therefore the material shows typically an isotropic property behavior.

Scope of the Report:

Isotropic graphite is a fine grain graphite which is obtained during the high pressure by the method of isotropic pressing. It is a separate unique type of graphite materials which differs from other types of artificial graphite with better physical properties and its isotropy in the whole structure. The composites made from this material are similar to steel by its strength parameters. But it also possesses high electrical and thermal conductivity.

The development of isotropic graphite production technology is conducted by leading manufacturers on the market of artificial graphite production since the 60-s of the last century. Domestic manufacturers became interested in this promising area after 2006, that is in the period of the rapid growth of the global photovoltaic industry. Such rapid development led to a lack of prospective graphite materials in the world market for the artificial graphite production. Since that time the leading manufacturers have become engaged in the continuous expansion of isotropic graphite range and improving the technology of its production. Nowadays, in the developed countries, the Isotropic Graphite industry is on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top three manufacturers are Toyo�Tanso, Tokai�Carbon, Mersen, respectively with global market share of 18.87%, 13.86% and 12.88% in 2017, in terms of volume.

The global market for Isotropic Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 1130 million US$ in 2024, from 910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Isotropic Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Isotropic Graphite Market Key Players:



Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

SGL

NTC

Entegris

Graphite India

GrafTech

Chengdu Carbon

Baofeng Five-star

Liaoning Dahua

Hemsun

Delmer Group

Guanghan Shida

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



CIP Method

Vibration Molding Method

Market By Application:



Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry & Metallurgy Field

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Isotropic Graphite market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Isotropic Graphite market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Isotropic Graphite players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Isotropic Graphites in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Isotropic Graphite sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

