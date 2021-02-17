Polarizer Film or Polarizing film is made by dyeing film (mainly polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)) or by iodine being adsorbed onto its surface, then stretching and orientating it. This gives the film polarization characteristics that allow only light with a certain oscillation direction to pass through it. Furthermore, in order to secure mechanical strength of the film, backing materials such as a TAC film or a protective film is laminated to it.

Polarizer Film industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Korea and China. Among them, Japan output volume accounted for more than 50.00% of the total output volume of global Polarizer Film in 2016. Nitto is the world leading manufacturer in global Polarizer Film market with the market share of 26.17%, in terms of sales, followed by Sumitomo. LG Chem and Samsung SDI.

Compared to 2015, Polarizer Film market managed to increase sales by 5.42 percent to 11520.93 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 10928.40 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Polarizer Film market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Polarizer Film raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Polarizer Film.

The global market for Polarizer Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 12500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Polarizer Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nitto

Sumitomo

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Optimax

Sanritz

BenQ

CMMT

Polatechno

SAPO

SUNNYPOL

Dongxu

TFT Type

TN Type

STN Type

LCD Displays

OLED Displays

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Polarizer Film market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Polarizer Film market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Polarizer Film players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Polarizer Films in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Polarizer Film sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

