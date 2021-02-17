This report studies the dyestuff for textile fibers market, Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile fiber dyestuff means the dyes used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.

Scope of the Report:

Our report focuses the market of dyestuff for textile fibers. The dominance of polyester and cotton in the global markets has decisively shaped the demand for certain types of dyestuffs. On the other hand, the demand for polyamides, acrylics, cellulose and wool was more or less stagnant. In 2016, the Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers segment is the leading application of dyestuff for textile fibers, took the market share of 55.64%. When it comes to the type, Disperse Dyes accounted for 43.64% of the global dyestuff for textile fibers market, in terms of volume.

Differences in the regional growth rates of textile products too affect demand. The Asian region saw the biggest growth in textile production, followed by North America, Latin America and Western Europe. This suggests the shift in the global textile industry towards Asia. As a result, China leads in dyestuff production both in terms of volumes and value, with a 67.08% share of the global production; the India is next with 11.76% and Europe has around 5.60%.

Due to a greater use of polyester and cottonbased fabrics, there has been a shift towards reactive dyes, used in cottonbased fabrics, and disperse dyes, used in polyester. These two dyes have been dominant in all the three regional global market, especially Asia.

The global market for Dyestuff for Textile Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 6230 million US$ in 2024, from 5490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Key Players:



Huntsman

Sumitomo Chemical

Kiri Industries

Archroma

Longsheng Group

Zhejiang Runtu

Yabang

Jihua Group

Chuyuan Group

Zhejiang Transfar

Shanxi Linfen

Suzhou Luosen

Xuzhou Kedah

Everlight Chemical

T&T Industries

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes

Market By Application:



Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers

Cotton Textiles

Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Dyestuff for Textile Fiberss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

