The recent report on “Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market”.
An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices companies with their profiles, revenue shares in market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.
The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2021, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2015 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario.
Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market covered in Chapter 13:
NVIDIA
Mythic
Alibaba
MediaTek
Cambricon
NXP
Synopsys
Arm
Qualcomm
Horizon Robotics
Intel
Baidu
Google
Microsoft
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Hardware
Software
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Automotive
Consumer and Enterprise Robotics
Drones
Head-Mounted Displays
Smart Speakers
Mobile Phones
PCs/Tablets
Security Cameras
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2027) of the following regions: United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis
Chapter 1 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
Chapter 3 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Forces
Chapter 4 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Export and Import
5.2 United States Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
Chapter 6 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market
Chapter 9 Europe Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
Points Covered in the Report
• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analysed 12 years data history and forecast.
• The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
• Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
