Smoke alarms are all-in-one self-contained units that include the smoke sensor and the audible alarm. Smoke alarms, which are properly installed and maintained, play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in residential space, smoke spreads fast and people inside the home needs smoke alarms to early get out. According to the latest edition of the NFPA 72 National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code, a user need to install smoke alarms inside every bedroom, outside every sleeping area (like a hallway that connects a bunch of rooms), and on every level of the home, including the basement.

Key players in the global Smoke Alarms market

BRK Brands Inc. (United States), Aico Ltd (United Kingdom), American Sensors Inc. (Canada), Vivint Inc. (United States), Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Inc. (United States), Kidde Inc. (United States) and Universal Security Instruments (United States)

The Global Smoke Alarms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Residential, Commercial), Sensor Type (Photoelectric, Ionization, Dual Sensors), Connection Type (Wired, Wire-less), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Power Supply (Battery-Powered, Electric)

Market Drivers

The Growing incidences of Fire deaths and injuries in the Residential and Commercial Spaces

Market Trend

An Emergence of IoT Based Smoke Alarms

Restraints

Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire

Opportunities

The Supportive Government Norms towards Safety & Security

Challenges

Replacement of Smoke Alarms after Every Ten Years

