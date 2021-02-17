Battery Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Technological advancements such as lead acid batteries with increased life cycle and better efficiency have increased the demand for rechargeable batteries. More than ever before, these rechargeable batteries have increased the demand for portable products such as powered tools, et cetera.

This, in turn, drives the demand for the battery testing equipment market. Further, digitalization and electrification are a couple of other factors attributing towards the growth of the market. Compact design, easy installation, easy operation, and high process reliability are other factors driving the global battery testing equipment market. Some battery testing equipment are touchscreen operational, making them more user-friendly.

Rechargeable batteries are being gradually used in hybrid electric vehicles, heavy motors, and part in end users like automotive, wireless sensor, and tracking devices in remote areas. This widespread industry of automotive is estimated to drive the growth of the market, substantially.

However, high maintenance and component replacement expenditure demanded by industrial battery testing equipment challenges the global growth of the battery testing equipment market.