Battery Testing Equipment Market: Introduction
Battery testing equipment are testing and measuring equipment used for checking the integrity of a secondary battery. The basic parameters verified by battery testing equipment are rated capacity, capacity retention, internal resistance, discharge rate, and life cycle performance. Usually, battery testing equipment are used for the testing of coin cells, prismatic, flat cells, and cylindrical rechargeable batteries. Battery testing equipment are available in two types; stationary and portable. Further, these equipment can be classified according to their function type, such as cell testing, module testing, and pack testing. They are extensively used in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunication industries.
Battery Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges
Technological advancements such as lead acid batteries with increased life cycle and better efficiency have increased the demand for rechargeable batteries. More than ever before, these rechargeable batteries have increased the demand for portable products such as powered tools, et cetera.
This, in turn, drives the demand for the battery testing equipment market. Further, digitalization and electrification are a couple of other factors attributing towards the growth of the market. Compact design, easy installation, easy operation, and high process reliability are other factors driving the global battery testing equipment market. Some battery testing equipment are touchscreen operational, making them more user-friendly.
Rechargeable batteries are being gradually used in hybrid electric vehicles, heavy motors, and part in end users like automotive, wireless sensor, and tracking devices in remote areas. This widespread industry of automotive is estimated to drive the growth of the market, substantially.
However, high maintenance and component replacement expenditure demanded by industrial battery testing equipment challenges the global growth of the battery testing equipment market.
global Battery Testing Equipment: Market Segmentation
Battery Testing Equipment Market: Regional Overview
Global Battery Testing Equipment Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the global battery testing equipment market:
- ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- Extech Instruments
- Megger
- Chauvin Arnoux
- TENMARS ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
- Midtronics
- Arbin Instruments
- Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited
