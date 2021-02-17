Global Pipe and Tube Bending Machine Market: Introduction

Growth in construction and automotive industry has led to higher adoption of machines, such as pipe and tube bending machines in the market. Pipe and tube bending machines are generally used to bend pipes and tubes to produce finished parts.

This machine consists of a guidance wheel device, driving device, pre-pressing device, clamping head device, rocker arm, hydraulic system and intermediate frequency power supply. Among these, the rocker arm is the main part of the bending machine as its function is to bend the pipe into a required radius.

Pipe and tube bending machines are generally available in two types: CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) bending machines and hydraulic bending machines. CNC bending machines are highly preferred by end-use industries owing to their various advantages, such as cost efficiency, accuracy and consistency.