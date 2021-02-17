LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global E-waste Disposal Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global E-waste Disposal market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global E-waste Disposal market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global E-waste Disposal market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem, Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, URT, Cimelia, GEEP, Dongjiang, Dynamic Recycling, E-Parisaraa, environCom, Sage Segment by Type, ICT Equipment, Home Appliances Market Segment by Product Type: ICT Equipment, Home Appliances Market Segment by Application: Material Recycling, Components Recycling

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global E-waste Disposal market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-waste Disposal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the E-waste Disposal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-waste Disposal market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-waste Disposal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-waste Disposal market

TOC

1 E-waste Disposal Market Overview

1.1 E-waste Disposal Product Scope

1.2 E-waste Disposal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 ICT Equipment

1.2.3 Home Appliances

1.3 E-waste Disposal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Material Recycling

1.3.3 Components Recycling

1.4 E-waste Disposal Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global E-waste Disposal Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 E-waste Disposal Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global E-waste Disposal Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global E-waste Disposal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America E-waste Disposal Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe E-waste Disposal Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China E-waste Disposal Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan E-waste Disposal Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India E-waste Disposal Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global E-waste Disposal Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top E-waste Disposal Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top E-waste Disposal Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global E-waste Disposal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in E-waste Disposal as of 2020)

3.4 Global E-waste Disposal Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers E-waste Disposal Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size by Type

4.1 Global E-waste Disposal Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global E-waste Disposal Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global E-waste Disposal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global E-waste Disposal Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size by Application

5.1 Global E-waste Disposal Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global E-waste Disposal Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global E-waste Disposal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global E-waste Disposal Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America E-waste Disposal Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America E-waste Disposal Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America E-waste Disposal Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America E-waste Disposal Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe E-waste Disposal Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe E-waste Disposal Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe E-waste Disposal Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe E-waste Disposal Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China E-waste Disposal Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China E-waste Disposal Sales by Company

8.1.1 China E-waste Disposal Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China E-waste Disposal Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan E-waste Disposal Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan E-waste Disposal Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan E-waste Disposal Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan E-waste Disposal Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India E-waste Disposal Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India E-waste Disposal Sales by Company

11.1.1 India E-waste Disposal Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India E-waste Disposal Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India E-waste Disposal Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-waste Disposal Business

12.1 Sims Recycling Solutions

12.1.1 Sims Recycling Solutions Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sims Recycling Solutions Business Overview

12.1.3 Sims Recycling Solutions E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sims Recycling Solutions E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.1.5 Sims Recycling Solutions Recent Development

12.2 Kuusakoski

12.2.1 Kuusakoski Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kuusakoski Business Overview

12.2.3 Kuusakoski E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kuusakoski E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.2.5 Kuusakoski Recent Development

12.3 Umicore

12.3.1 Umicore Corporation Information

12.3.2 Umicore Business Overview

12.3.3 Umicore E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Umicore E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.3.5 Umicore Recent Development

12.4 Waste Management

12.4.1 Waste Management Corporation Information

12.4.2 Waste Management Business Overview

12.4.3 Waste Management E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Waste Management E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.4.5 Waste Management Recent Development

12.5 Electronic Recyclers International

12.5.1 Electronic Recyclers International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Electronic Recyclers International Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Recyclers International E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Electronic Recyclers International E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.5.5 Electronic Recyclers International Recent Development

12.6 Gem

12.6.1 Gem Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gem Business Overview

12.6.3 Gem E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Gem E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.6.5 Gem Recent Development

12.7 Stena Metall Group

12.7.1 Stena Metall Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Stena Metall Group Business Overview

12.7.3 Stena Metall Group E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Stena Metall Group E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.7.5 Stena Metall Group Recent Development

12.8 Electrocycling

12.8.1 Electrocycling Corporation Information

12.8.2 Electrocycling Business Overview

12.8.3 Electrocycling E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Electrocycling E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.8.5 Electrocycling Recent Development

12.9 Veolia

12.9.1 Veolia Corporation Information

12.9.2 Veolia Business Overview

12.9.3 Veolia E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Veolia E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.9.5 Veolia Recent Development

12.10 Enviro-Hub Holdings

12.10.1 Enviro-Hub Holdings Corporation Information

12.10.2 Enviro-Hub Holdings Business Overview

12.10.3 Enviro-Hub Holdings E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Enviro-Hub Holdings E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.10.5 Enviro-Hub Holdings Recent Development

12.11 URT

12.11.1 URT Corporation Information

12.11.2 URT Business Overview

12.11.3 URT E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 URT E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.11.5 URT Recent Development

12.12 Cimelia

12.12.1 Cimelia Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cimelia Business Overview

12.12.3 Cimelia E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cimelia E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.12.5 Cimelia Recent Development

12.13 GEEP

12.13.1 GEEP Corporation Information

12.13.2 GEEP Business Overview

12.13.3 GEEP E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 GEEP E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.13.5 GEEP Recent Development

12.14 Dongjiang

12.14.1 Dongjiang Corporation Information

12.14.2 Dongjiang Business Overview

12.14.3 Dongjiang E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Dongjiang E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.14.5 Dongjiang Recent Development

12.15 Dynamic Recycling

12.15.1 Dynamic Recycling Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dynamic Recycling Business Overview

12.15.3 Dynamic Recycling E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dynamic Recycling E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.15.5 Dynamic Recycling Recent Development

12.16 E-Parisaraa

12.16.1 E-Parisaraa Corporation Information

12.16.2 E-Parisaraa Business Overview

12.16.3 E-Parisaraa E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 E-Parisaraa E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.16.5 E-Parisaraa Recent Development

12.17 environCom

12.17.1 environCom Corporation Information

12.17.2 environCom Business Overview

12.17.3 environCom E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 environCom E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.17.5 environCom Recent Development

12.18 Sage

12.18.1 Sage Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sage Business Overview

12.18.3 Sage E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sage E-waste Disposal Products Offered

12.18.5 Sage Recent Development 13 E-waste Disposal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 E-waste Disposal Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-waste Disposal

13.4 E-waste Disposal Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 E-waste Disposal Distributors List

14.3 E-waste Disposal Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 E-waste Disposal Market Trends

15.2 E-waste Disposal Drivers

15.3 E-waste Disposal Market Challenges

15.4 E-waste Disposal Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

