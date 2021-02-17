Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Service Mesh market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Service Mesh market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Service Mesh market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Service Mesh Market are: Buoyant, HashiCorp, F5, Inc., Kong Inc., Solo.io, Tetrate, Amazon Web Services, Traefik Labs, A10 Networks, Red Hat (IBM)

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Service Mesh market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Service Mesh market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Service Mesh market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Service Mesh Market by Type Segments:

Kubernetes-based, Service Mesh Without Kubernetes by Deployment, this report covers the following segments, Cloud, On-Premise

Global Service Mesh Market by Application Segments:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Service Mesh

1.1 Service Mesh Market Overview

1.1.1 Service Mesh Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Service Mesh Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Service Mesh Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Service Mesh Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Service Mesh Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Service Mesh Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Service Mesh Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Service Mesh Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Service Mesh Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Service Mesh Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Service Mesh Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Service Mesh Market Overview By Type

2.1 Global Service Mesh Market Size By Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Service Mesh Historic Market Size By Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Service Mesh Forecasted Market Size By Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Kubernetes-based

2.5 Service Mesh Without Kubernetes

3 Service Mesh Market Overview by Deployment

3.1 Global Service Mesh Market Size by Deployment: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Service Mesh Historic Market Size by Deployment (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Service Mesh Forecasted Market Size by Deployment (2022-2027)

3.4 Cloud

3.5 On-Premise

4 Service Mesh Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Service Mesh Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Service Mesh as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Service Mesh Market

4.4 Global Top Players Service Mesh Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Service Mesh Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Service Mesh Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Buoyant

5.1.1 Buoyant Profile

5.1.2 Buoyant Main Business

5.1.3 Buoyant Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Buoyant Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Buoyant Recent Developments

5.2 HashiCorp

5.2.1 HashiCorp Profile

5.2.2 HashiCorp Main Business

5.2.3 HashiCorp Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 HashiCorp Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 HashiCorp Recent Developments

5.3 F5, Inc.

5.5.1 F5, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 F5, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 F5, Inc. Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 F5, Inc. Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Kong Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Kong Inc.

5.4.1 Kong Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Kong Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Kong Inc. Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Kong Inc. Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Kong Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Solo.io

5.5.1 Solo.io Profile

5.5.2 Solo.io Main Business

5.5.3 Solo.io Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Solo.io Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Solo.io Recent Developments

5.6 Tetrate

5.6.1 Tetrate Profile

5.6.2 Tetrate Main Business

5.6.3 Tetrate Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Tetrate Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Tetrate Recent Developments

5.7 Amazon Web Services

5.7.1 Amazon Web Services Profile

5.7.2 Amazon Web Services Main Business

5.7.3 Amazon Web Services Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Amazon Web Services Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Developments

5.8 Traefik Labs

5.8.1 Traefik Labs Profile

5.8.2 Traefik Labs Main Business

5.8.3 Traefik Labs Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Traefik Labs Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Traefik Labs Recent Developments

5.9 A10 Networks

5.9.1 A10 Networks Profile

5.9.2 A10 Networks Main Business

5.9.3 A10 Networks Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 A10 Networks Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 A10 Networks Recent Developments

5.10 Red Hat (IBM)

5.10.1 Red Hat (IBM) Profile

5.10.2 Red Hat (IBM) Main Business

5.10.3 Red Hat (IBM) Service Mesh Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Red Hat (IBM) Service Mesh Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Red Hat (IBM) Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Service Mesh Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Service Mesh Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Service Mesh Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Service Mesh Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Service Mesh Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Service Mesh Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

