The automotive cockpit electronics market is being driven by the ever-increasing demand for comfort features and improved safety in the automobiles. Plus, a broad spectrum of sensors is being introduced with amenities for modern-day automotive control. As such, upgraded vehicle infotainment systems and connected cars are being emphasized on by market players. They are inclusive of Delphi Automotive Plc, Continental AG, Clarion Company Ltd., Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, and Harman International Industries, Inc.

As per PMR, the global automotive cockpit electronics market will witness a stupendous CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

How about looking through the sample of Automotive Cockpit Electronics market report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/2837

What are the Key Takeaways from automotive cockpit electronics market?

Head-up displays hold the largest market share with respect to value and volume due to an extensive demand for luxury and premium passenger cars.

By end-market, luxury passenger cars are expected to be the quickest growing sector. As stated above, hoards of OEMs are onto the mode of inclusion of windshield head-up display and high-end infotainment in luxury passenger cars.

By type of fuel, the BEVs (battery electric vehicles) are expected to grow at the fastest rate.

North America and Europe dominate the market. However, in future, it would be the Asia-Pacific taking the pie. This could be attributed to the rising awareness amongst the people regarding air pollution. Also, companies in countries like Japan, Korea, China, and India are looking forward to make better inroads to automotive cockpit electronics market.

Want a sneak peek into the Automotive Cockpit Electronics market? Access the “Table of Content” of Automotive Cockpit Electronics market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automotive-cockpit-electronics-market/toc

How is the automotive cockpit electronics market structured?

The key players in the automotive cockpit electronics market include Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Harman International, and Delphi Automotive PLC. As of now, automotive OEMs like General Motors, Volkswagen AG, and Daimler AG employ automotive cockpit electronics.

The players mentioned above are onto the inorganic expansion mode to strengthen their foothold. At the same time, on the organic front, Harman Automotive has its constellation of connected vehicle solutions as well as services for motor vehicle and automotive industries.

Covid-19 Effect on Automotive Cockpit Electronics market

The outbreak of Covid-19 has left almost the entire world in a fix, and automotive cockpit electronics market is no exception. With partial/total lockdowns inflicted all across, the OEMs have curbed the functioning of automotive cockpit electronics as the end-users are also not into full operation. This scenario is likely to continue till mid-2021 (till Covid-19 vaccine would probably be in place).

Want to keep a tab on the latest findings in the Automotive Cockpit Electronics market? Purchase our Automotive Cockpit Electronics market report now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2837

Analyst’s Viewpoint

“The global automotive cockpit electronics market is expected to go great guns in the wake of battery electric vehicles being in demand. However, to see this market re-flourishing, the Covid-19 phase needs to pass”.

Conclusion

The global automotive cockpit electronics market is expected to witness transition in terms of revenue generation post-Covid-19 era. Till then, sustenance would be needed in the form of strategic planning.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Automotive Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]