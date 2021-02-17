In4Research offers the latest published report on Global Precision Farming Market Analysis and Forecast from 2021 to 2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Additionally, the report focuses on Precision Farming’s industry key players, to define and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, and recent developments.
About Global Precision Farming Market Report:
Firstly, the report offers a basic overview of the industry including, definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain scenario. The Precision Farming industry analysis is provided for the global market including development history, segment analysis, major regional developments, and a thorough competitor’s evaluation.
Secondly, growth policies and plans are reviewed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also discusses supply and consumption figures, import/export data, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins by prime regions such as the U.S. Europe, China, and Japan along with other key regions. Moreover, Global Precision Farming Market proposes market trend analysis, drivers, and challenges by consumer behavior, and various marketing channels.
Top listed Players for Global Precision Farming Market are:
- Deere & Company
- Trimble
- Agco
- Agjunction
- Raven Industries
- AG Leader Technology
- SST Development Group
- Teejet Technologies
- Topcon Positioning Systems
- Dickey-John Corporation
- Cropmetrics
- Hexagon Agriculture
- Granular
- Prospera Technologies
- Agribotix
- Autocopter Corp
How has the competitive landscape of this industry been categorized?
- The report includes substantial information pertaining to the produced goods, company profile, revenue graph, as well as other production patterns.
- The research study also presents details with respect to the market share that every company account for, as well as gross margins and price prototypes of the products.
Precision Farming Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:
By Type:
- Guidance System
- Remote Sensing
- Variable-Rate Technology
By Application:
- Yield Monitoring
- Crop Scouting
- Field Mapping
- Irrigation Management
- Weather Tracking & Forecasting
- Inventory Management
- Farm Labor Management
- Financial Management
- Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Precision Farming in the following regions:
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Precision Farming Market Report Scope:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size available for years
|
2020 – 2026
|
Base year considered
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2015 – 2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 – 2026
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2026
|
Segments Covered
|
Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
|
Pricing and purchase options
|
Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
Valuable Points Covered in Precision Farming Research Study are:
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
- Precision Farming Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
- Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
- Data mining & efficiency
- Interconnectivity & Related markets
- Precision Farming Market Ecosystem Map
- Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
- Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
- Precision Farming Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
- Current Market Key Trends
- KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
- Company Competitive Intelligence
