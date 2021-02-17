Market Overview

Membrane bioreactor (MBR) is a combination of membrane filtration techniques such as micro filtration and ultra filtration and suspended growth bioreactor. Membrane bioreactors are used widely in large-sized wastewater treatment plants. In membrane bioreactor treatment process, membrane unit is exposed to the sludge that has been treated combine with biological process and the solid-liquid separation process together in the single stage. Membrane bioreactor system (MBR) is very effective against some of the most commonly found pathogens such as cryptosporidium and giardia witch cannot be eliminated with other traditional waste water treatment process such as chorine.

On the basis of the various application of membrane bioreactor system, the overall market can be divided into two broad categories namely, industrial wastewater treatment and municipal waste water treatment. Based on the various configurations of membrane bioreactor system the global membrane bioreactor market can be divided into two broad segments namely internal membrane bioreactor system, and exterior membrane bioreactor system.

North America is the largest market for membrane bioreactor system followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is the largest market for membrane bioreactor in North America mainly attributed to the high share of sludge treatment plant and manufacturing industries of this region. The U.K. is the largest market for membrane bioreactor in Europe. Asia Pacific is the fasted growing region for membrane bioreactor system fueled mainly from growing manufacturing industries of India and China.

The global membrane bioreactor is going through many merger and acquisition in recent years in order to enhance technological base, geographical reach, product portfolio and larger consumers’ base. For example, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (US based membrane bioreactor manufacturer) has come into an agreement with Shell Canada (Canadian based membrane bioreactor company) to design and manufacture a waste water treatment equipment to recover the water used for steam production at Shell’s Carmon Creek project.

Some of the leading companies operating in global membrane bioreactor System include Ge Water & Process Technologies, Kubota Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Adi Systems Inc., Bioprocessh2o LLC Degremont Sa., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC., GLV Inc., Huber SE, Layne Christensen Company, Pall Corporation, United Envirotech Ltd., Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies Wehrle Umwelt GMBH, and X-Flow B. V.

