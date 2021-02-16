Food colorants are coloring additives also known as dye or pigments which are added to food or beverages to impart color and give an attractive appearance to the food and beverages. Food colorants are added in the food and beverages to maintain and improve safety, freshness, nutritional value, taste, texture and appearance of foods and beverages. Natural colorants segment is expected to hold a significant market share in terms of value owing to easily availability of fruits and vegetables. The global food colorants market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Food Colorants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Easily availability of raw materials such as fruits and vegetables and edible plants, coupled with rising consumer demand for natural colorants, which is driving the growth of global food colorants market. Furthermore, increasing applications of food colorants in food and beverage industry is expected to boost the consumption of food colorants. In addition, increasing consumer demand for processed foods leads to increase consumption of food colorants.

However, stringent and expensive certifications and regulations regarding use of food colorants, and side effects associated with synthetic colors on health are expected to limit the growth of global food colorants market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/12349

Global Food Colorants Market: Segmentation

The global food colorants market is segmented on the basis of product type, form type, and application.

On the basis of product type, the global food colorants market is segmented into:

Natural Beta carotene Astaxanthin Anthocyanins Annatto

Natural Identical Mixed Carotene Lutein Lycopene Canthaxanthin Curcumin Titanium Dioxide



Synthetic Blue No. 1 (Brilliant Blue), and Blue No. 2 (Indigo Carmine) Red No. 2 Citrus, Red Number 3 (Erythrosine B), and Red number 40 (Allura red) Green Number 3 (Fast Green FCF) Yellow Number 5, and Yellow Number 6 Orange B

Caramel

On the basis of form type, the global food colorants market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

Gel and Pastes

On the basis of application, the global food colorants market is segmented into:

Food Dairy and Frozen Products Bakery Poultry, Meat, and Seafood Confectionery

Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) Alcoholic Beverages



Request For Table of Content @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12349

Global Food Colorants Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global food colorants market include

Cargill Incorporated

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

FMC Corporation

DDW The Colour House

Hansen Holding A/S

GNT Group

Naturex

Lycored

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

Sethness Caramel Color

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12349

About us:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

“Strategic assets” form the repository of Persistence Market Research’s industry-specific solutions. This is evident from the range of clients – right from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies looking upon Persistence Market Research as their trusted solution-partner.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]