The dairy products are produced from the milk of mammals such as cattle, buffalo, goat, sheep, and camel. Flavors are used in the dairy product either to alter or to improve the taste by adding a particular ingredient. Flavored dairy products are the source of calcium and vitamin D, Vitamin B2, B3 and B12. The Milk and Cheese segments are collectively expected to dominate among product type segment of the global flavored dairy market. Owing to the rise in consumer preference for chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavors in the dairy products, these three segments are collectively anticipated to lead among the flavor type segment. On the other hand, food and beverage industry is expected to hold maximum market share in terms of value and volume among the end use industry segment. The global flavored dairy market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Global Flavored Dairy Market: Drivers, and Restraints
Factors expected to drive the demand are increasing consumer disposable income, and increase in consumer awareness regarding healthy benefits of the flavored dairy products. Furthermore, change in lifestyles and taste preferences of the consumer is expected to propel the demand for flavored dairy products. Also, growing food and beverage industries is anticipated to fuel the demand for flavored dairy products.
However, reduced milk trade in some countries Argentina and Brazil is expected to limit the growth of the global flavored dairy market.
Global Flavored Dairy Market: Segmentation
The global flavored dairy market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor type, form type, and end-use industry.
On the basis of dairy product type, the global flavored dairy market is segmented into:
- Milk
- Yogurt
- Cheese
- Ghee
- Butter
- Ice-cream
- Other (Buttermilk, Lassi, Basundi, and Shrikhand)
On the basis of flavor type, the global flavored dairy market is segmented into:
- Chocolate
- Vanilla
- Strawberry and Raspberry
- Cardamom
- Rose
- Saffron
- Other (Cashew and Pistachio, Almond, Mango, Garlic, Oregano etc.)
On the basis of form type, the global flavored dairy market is segmented into:
- Liquid
- Solid
- Semisolid
On the basis of end use industry, the global flavored dairy market is segmented into:
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Confectionery Industry
- Hotel or Restaurant Industry
Global Flavored Dairy Market: Key Players
Some of the major players identified in the global flavored dairy market include
- Danone
- Nestlé
- Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates
- Mondel?z International
- General Mills Inc.
- Unilever
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company, Inc.
- GCMMF (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. – Amul)
- Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.
- The Bel Group
- Com Inc.
- Dean Foods
- The Whitewave Foods Company
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, and applications.
