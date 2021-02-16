Plywood is a sheet material manufactured from thin layers or “plies” of wood veneer that are glued together with adjacent layers having their wood grain rotated up to 90 degrees to one another. Plywood has been one of the most recognized and trusted wood building products for decades. Manufactured from thin sheets of cross-laminated veneer and bonded under heat and pressure with strong adhesives, plywood panels have superior dimensional stability and an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and are highly resistant to impacts, chemicals, and changes in environmental temperature and humidity.

Scope of the Report:

UPM ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Plywood, occupies 0.52% of the global market share in 2016; While, Sveza, with a market share of 0.48%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 97.73% of the global market in 2016.

Revenue Market Share for Hard PlyWood, Tropical PlyWood and Marine Plywood had seen decrease trend in the past few years, while Soft PlyWood, Decorative PlyWood, Flexible Plywood and Aircraft Plywood, on the contrary, increased a little.

The global market for Plywood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Plywood in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Plywood Market Key Players:



UPM

SVEZA

Georgia-Pacific

Samkotimber

West Fraser

Greenply Industries

Boise Cascade

Rimbunan Hijau

Samling

Syktyvkar plywood mill

Plum Creek Timber Company

Swanson Group

Potlatch Corporation

Roseburg

Demidovo plywood mill

Columbia Forest Products

Penghong

Xingang

DeHua

Shengyang

Happy Group

Hunan Fuxiang

King Coconut

Fengling

Jinqiu

Luli

Guangzhou Weizheng

Ganli

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Tropical Plywood

Aircraft Plywood

Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)

Flexible Plywood

Marine Plywood

Other Types

Market By Application:



Furniture industry

Interior decoration

Engineering and construction

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Plywood market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Plywood market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Plywood players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Plywoods in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Plywood sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

