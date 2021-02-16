This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market. Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the “blood” of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion.

The organic solvent is a part of the electrolyte solution; currently the organic solvent used is primarily dimethyl carbonate, diethyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, ethylene carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and other categories. Main common electrolytes are lithium hexafluorophosphate, lithium tetrafluoroborate, etc., from the viewpoint of cost, safety, etc., the lithium hexafluorophosphate is the most common commercial electrolyte.

The global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market that was valued at 555.45 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 1373.69 Million USD by the end of 2017.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market change a lot in the past few years, the average price of natural graphite was about 11176 $/MT in 2012, but it decreased to about 8723 $/MT in 2016.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte downstream is wide and recently Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of new energy vehicles, digital product and Energy storage. Globally, the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is mainly driven by new energy vehicles and digital product market which account for nearly 97% of total downstream consumption of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte in global in 2016.

The global market for Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE Industries

Panax-Etec

Soulbrain

BASF e-mobility

Mitsui Chemicals

Shenzhen Capchem

Guotai Huarong

Guangzhou Tinci Materials

Tianjin Jinniu

Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)

Zhuhai Smoothway

Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents

Shantou Jinguang High-Tech

Central Glass

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid Electrolyte

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Lithium ion Battery Electrolytes in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

