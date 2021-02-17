Cervical disc replacement surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is a major factor driving the adoption of disc replacement surgery over fusion surgery. Also, factors such as increasing ageing population, low revision surgery rate of cervical disc replacement surgery, and rising demand for advanced CTDR devices are aiding the growth of the cervical total disc replacement (CTDR) device market.

As per PMR analysis, the cervical total disc replacement device market is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 19% from 2020 to 2030, and reach a market valuation of US$ 9.3 Bn by 2030-end.

Strategizing The Moves For The Next Decade? See Through Sample Of Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/3775

Companies covered in Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market Report Medtronic, Plc.

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Inc.)

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

LDR Holding Corporation

Centinel Spine, Inc.

FH Orthopaedics S. A. S.

Want To Be Amongst The Top 10 Buyers Of Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market Report? Get Rewarded With Fare Customization On The Same Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/request-customization/3775

Key Takeaways from CTDR Device Market Study

The metal on biocompatible material segment is accounts for a major share of the global cervical total disc replacement device market.

Hospitals will be the largest end user, accounting for major portion of the demand for CTDR devices.

By region, North America dominates the CTDR device market with over 50% market share, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The CTDR device markets in Asia and Latin America are expected to expand at high CAGRs in terms of value over the forecast period.

market share, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The CTDR device markets in Asia and Latin America are expected to expand at high CAGRs in terms of value over the forecast period. Inadequate reimbursement policies and lack of clinical data are expected to hamper market growth to some extent.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare community is giving utmost priority to containing its spread and related treatment. As such, non-essential surgeries have been put on hold or postponed.

“Cervical disc replacement surgery is gaining immense popularity as the recovery time is less, involves shorter stay at the hospital, and costs less as compared to spinal fusion surgery,” says a PMR analyst.

How About Obtaining Insights About The Region To Enter With Respect To The Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market? Press The “Purchase Now” Button To Have Our Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market Report ! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3775

What Does the Future Hold?

Metal on biocompatible material is highly preferred for cervical total disc replacement devices, due to the flexibility offered by these types of products. Key market players are involved in R&D so as to introduce innovative products into the market for the treatment of degenerative disc disease, thereby boding well for the growth of the CTDR device market over the coming years.

What Else is in the Report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cervical total disc replacement device market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030, based on disc type (metal on a biocompatible material (M-o-B) and metal on metal (M-o-M), indication (myelopathy, radiculopathy, severe neck pain, and others), material (polymeric, metallic, and biocompatible), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and orthopedic and trauma centers), across seven key regions of the world.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About Us :-

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein. Contact us: Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com