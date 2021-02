Market Overview

Plant diseases are the cause of crop and plant damage which is caused by plant pathogenic (disease causing organism). Fungi are the most common pathogenic organism that damages the productivity of crop or plant. Other pathogenic organism causing damage to the crop and plants are viruses, nematodes and bacteria. Within the agricultural sector, manufacturers of fertilizers are the most important channel in the food supply chain. Quality fertilizers are responsible for the growth and productivity of the crop to manage the rising demand for food in the growing population scenario.

Farmers require these nutrients to increase crop yields, and fertilizer companies have become the primary producers of commodities that are critical for global food supply growth. Some of the major fertilizer ingredients include nitrogen, phosphate and potash which are helpful in improving the productivity of the crop.

X Fertilizers/Potash ETF is a system that keeps a track on the actual performance of the largest and most liquid listed companies in the field of fertilizer manufacturing. Also, provide proper information to the manufacturers of fertilizers about the potential market and the requirements of the farmer to increase the crop yield, so as to stand ahead of the increasing food demand in the global market. Additionally, X Fertilizers/Potash ETF provides accurate information about the emerging market for fertilizers and in which part the manufacturing companies should invest.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of fertilizers (owing to increasing agricultural sector in the countries such as India and China). China is the largest consumer of fertile globally accounting for more than one fifth of global fertilizers consumption.

North America and Europe follows Asia Pacific market in the consumption of fertilizers. Asia Pacific being the largest consumer of fertilizers is also the largest market for X Fertilizers/Potash ETF system. It is followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecasted period.

North America and Europe are expected to witness average growth in the coming future. Latin America region is expected to witness highest growth in the forecasted period owing to increasing domestic demand of fertilizers by the farmers.

With increasing population, demand for food items is increasing. To cater the increasing demand, better agriculture facilities is required, increasing the importance of fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Increasing demand for fertilizers is expected to increase the global demand for X Fertilizers/Potash ETF system. Additionally, farmers are getting aware about the significant economic impact of fertilizers on yield and quality of the crop.

This is further expected to increase the demand for X Fertilizers/Potash ETF system to provide proper information to the manufacturers of the fertilizers about the actual demand and in terms of quantity and quality. However, strict government regulation on use of certain fertilizers may hamper the fungicides market.

Owing to increasing demand of fertilizers the manufacturing companies are implementing more of X Fertilizers/Potash ETF system, providing ample growth opportunity for the global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF system market. Some of the major companies operating in the global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF system are Solactive AG, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Nufarm Limited, and E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company.

