Diamond burs are either standard or disposable. Standard diamond burs are reusable and should be sharpened and sterilized before use in another procedure. And it’s used for precise drilling and finishing and for grinding where material removal is not a concern. Diamond burs produce cleaner cuts and a higher polish than carbide burs. When choosing a diamond bur, consider its grit.

Scope of the Report:

The global Diamond Bur industry mainly concentrates in NA, China and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Dentsply, Horico, Komet Dental, Kerr Dental, NTI, Mani, Johnson Promident, Microcopy, Qiyang etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Diamond Bur industry is not only begin to transit to Diamond Bur products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global market for Diamond Bur is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Diamond Bur in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Diamond Bur Market Key Players:



Dentsply

Horico

Komet Dental

Kerr Dental

NTI

Mani

Johnson Promident

Microcopy

Hu Friedy

Strauss

Lasco Diamond

DFS-DIAMON GmbH

MICRODONT

Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

Beebur Med

M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

JOTA AG

A&M Instruments,Inc

Qiyang

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Single-Use

Multi-Use

Market By Application:



High-speed air driven hand pieces

Slow bending hand pieces

Slow straight hand pieces

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Diamond Bur market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Diamond Bur market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Diamond Bur players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Diamond Burs in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Diamond Bur sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

