An acetate is a salt formed by the combination of acetic acid with an alkaline, earthy, or metallic base. “Acetate” also describes the conjugate base or ion (specifically, the negatively charged ion called an anion) typically found in aqueous solution and written with the chemical formula C2H3O2?. The neutral molecules formed by the combination of the acetate ion and a positive ion are also commonly called “acetates”. The simplest of these is hydrogen acetate (called acetic acid) with corresponding salts, esters, and the polyatomic anion CH3CO2?, or CH3COO?.

Scope of the Report:

Physically, sodium acetate appears as a white hygroscopic or water-attracting crystalline powder. The pure substance has a melting point of 58 degrees C or 136 degrees F, and completely decomposes at the boiling point of 120 degrees C or 248 degrees F. Sodium acetate dissolves readily in water, having a solubility of 500 g/L at 20 degrees C. Crystals have a basic pH of about 7.5 to 9.0.

In the textile industry, sodium acetate neutralizes sulfuric acid waste streams and improves the wearing quality of finished fabrics. In photography, sodium acetate constitutes part of the developer solution and acts as a photo resist agent. In rubber production, sodium acetate retards vulcanization helping control the overall process. Sodium acetate added to foods acts as a preservative, and a flavoring agent. In particular, potato chips with sodium acetate have a distinctive “salt and vinegar” taste. Sodium acetate and acetic acid solutions act as buffers to maintain relatively constant pH, a property useful both for biochemical research reactions, the petroleum industry and in the cosmetic industry. In the medical field, sodium acetate solutions treat patients with high blood acid levels and/or low sodium levels.

Acetate salts are mainly consumed in China, Europe, North America and Japan. Europe and North America are the regions with the highest level of revenue, China comes the third in 2015.

The global market for Acetate Salt is expected to grow over the next five years.

This report focuses on the Acetate Salt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Acetate Salt Market Key Players:



Jost Chemicals

Shepherd Chemical Company

Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical

Chang Shu Nan Hu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Karn Chem Corporation

Nantong Zhongwang Additives Co., Ltd

Niacet Corporation

Shanxi FanRongFu Chemical Factory

CABB GmbH

FRP Services & Company

NOAH Technologies Corporation

Allan Chemical Corporation

Dow Chemicals

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Sodium acetate

Calcium acetate

Zinc acetate

Potassium acetate

Others

Market By Application:



Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Other Industries

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Acetate Salt market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Acetate Salt market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Acetate Salt players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Acetate Salts in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Acetate Salt sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

