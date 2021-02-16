Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) refers to a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterized by difficulties with social communication and social interaction and restricted and repetitive patterns in behaviors, interests, and activities. By definition, the symptoms are present early on in development and affect daily functioning. The term ‘spectrum’ is used because of the heterogeneity in the presentation and severity of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) symptoms, as well as in the skills and level of functioning of individuals who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is based on diagnostic evaluations that often involve a team including a physician and a psychologist, and may include other disciplines such as speech and language pathology or occupational therapy. The evaluation should include standardized observations of the individual, assessments of his/her learning and cognitive abilities, and interviews to gather information about behavior across multiple settings and her/his medical and developmental history.

Medications have been most effective in treating the associated behavioral symptoms of autism, though studies have examined potential benefits in some of the core symptoms of autism with certain medications, especially the repetitive behaviors often seen with the diagnosis.

DelveInsight’s ‘Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers detailed information on the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to British Medical Association, it is estimated that there are around 700,000 people in the UK, including one in 100 children, with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder .

. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approximately, 1 in 68 children in the United States have been diagnosed with Autism .

. As per the study by Dietz et al. (2020), in the U.S., approximately 1.5 million children ages 3–17 years have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology report provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) patient population .

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) report provides a detailed overview explaining Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Epidemiology Report

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) population by its epidemiology.

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Disease Background and Overview Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Patient Journey Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

